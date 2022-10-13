Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
7 new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
New restaurants in Toronto are serving up some of our favourite foods: tacos and pizza. If you like to eat with your hands, you're in luck with a ton of new places to try pepper shrimp, fries and Indian hand pies.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Mac's Pizza

What was once a lockdown project has turned into this full-fledged brick-and-mortar business which takes over a Bloorcourt space where another pizza joint once stood. Order from their short but sweet menu that includes vodka pie and grandma pie.

OMG Cafe & Tapas

Mediterranean and Latin cuisines come together at this new Bloorcourt cafe and bistro serving a menu of salads, sandwiches, pizza, sweets and coffee.

Tacos Moras

Tacos, tortas, quesadillas, and burritos are stuffed with short rib, cactus, shrimp and fish at this new St. Clair West spot.

Poppadum

You may have seen this Indian food project popping up around town, but now they've decided they can't wait any longer to debut their physical space and are opening for takeout. Expect vada pav, kebab rolls, chicken tikka sandwiches and butter chicken hand pies.

ParBar

This new Topgolf Swing Suite at the Marriott at the Eaton Centre near Yonge and Dundas is an interactive sports bar that also serves up shareable eats like cheese and crab wontons, bacon jerky, wings, Al Pastor-inspired pizza, plus surf and turf sliders.

So Good Jamaican Pepper Shrimp

This project may have been in the business for a few years now, but now they've opened their own space in Scarborough at Lawrence East and Brimley for their popular pepper shrimp.

Amsterdam Fries

Ever find yourself craving fries in Little India at three in the morning? This new takeout concept is here to save the day with salty fries as well as halal burgers.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
