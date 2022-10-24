People are lining up in Toronto for free chicken on Drake's birthday

Drake teamed up with a restaurant to give out free chicken on his birthday, and hundreds of people lined up for it.

Dave's Hot Chicken is famously backed by Drake, so in honour of his birthday on October 24 they've been giving out free sliders and tenders.

There was only one slider or tender available per person, but that didn't stop people from lining up for the free food.

Free Chicken promotion at Dave’s Hot Chicken for Drake’s birthday (He’s a spokesperson for them) pic.twitter.com/b5H94tlkhp — SONDER QUEST (@SonderQuest) October 24, 2022

Even local city councillor Josh Matlow was outside a location of Dave's checking out the long lineups and encouraging people to vote on the same day.

It’s Drake’s birthday today and he’s giving out free chicken. I dropped by the long line ups and encouraged people to enjoy their food and get over to their local polling station to vote. pic.twitter.com/JgxWCdfusk — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) October 24, 2022

This was probably a good suggestion, as one person sadly observed they felt like more people were lining up for free chicken than to vote.

damn... kinda depressing there weren't too many out voting this past hour, i saw a bigger line up for the free chicken sandwich for Drake's birthday



priorities people, the voting place is next door, get your sandwich and GTF there to vote https://t.co/P1QBZ1K0Jq — Rishabh Varshney 🌲 (@itsrishabh) October 24, 2022

Dave's has made some enemies since launching in Toronto, but judging by the lineups, many people feel positive about getting free chicken.

The chain was founded in California in 2017 and is known for its wild heat levels. Samuel L. Jackson is also an investor along with Drake.

Drake turns 36 this year, and chicken lovers in Toronto can only hope he continues celebrating his birthday in this fashion.