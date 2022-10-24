Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
daves hot chicken toronto

People are lining up in Toronto for free chicken on Drake's birthday

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Drake teamed up with a restaurant to give out free chicken on his birthday, and hundreds of people lined up for it.

Dave's Hot Chicken is famously backed by Drake, so in honour of his birthday on October 24 they've been giving out free sliders and tenders.

There was only one slider or tender available per person, but that didn't stop people from lining up for the free food.

Even local city councillor Josh Matlow was outside a location of Dave's checking out the long lineups and encouraging people to vote on the same day.

This was probably a good suggestion, as one person sadly observed they felt like more people were lining up for free chicken than to vote.

Dave's has made some enemies since launching in Toronto, but judging by the lineups, many people feel positive about getting free chicken.

The chain was founded in California in 2017 and is known for its wild heat levels. Samuel L. Jackson is also an investor along with Drake.

Drake turns 36 this year, and chicken lovers in Toronto can only hope he continues celebrating his birthday in this fashion.

Lead photo by

Kris Pangilinan
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Canadian grocery stores are finally being held accountable for profiting off inflation

People are lining up in Toronto for free chicken on Drake's birthday

Toronto restaurant known for takeout lunch has permanently closed newest location

10 Indian restaurants in Brampton you need to try at least once

Toronto woman who lost her full-time job starts up grilled cheese business with her sister

Drake giving away free chicken sandwiches in Toronto for his birthday

50 essential restaurants in Scarborough you need to try at least once

Toronto coffee shop known for its pretty brunch is permanently closing