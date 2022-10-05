Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dog sweet 16 antler

A dog just celebrated an adorable sweet 16 party on a Toronto restaurant patio

Eat & Drink
Jack Landau
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto woman gave her senior dog the party of a lifetime at a Toronto restaurant, in an adorable example of an owner going that extra mile for their furry friend.

Lia Maston, a Toronto comedian and architect, tells blogTO that her Wire Fox Terrier, Wolfie, celebrated her 16th birthday with a fun feast among family and friends.

The shindig (shindog? sorry!) was held at sometimes-controversial restaurant Antler on Dundas West, known for its selection of game meats and occasionally triggering vegans.

"Antler was so kind to host her 16th birthday party," says Maston. "She ate duck hearts and wild boar pasta, and had a special birthday meringue."

dog sweet 16 antler

"She loves eating out on Dundas. Sometimes we go on date nights to restaurant patios. The happiness runs deep."

dog sweet 16 antler

Maston claims that "Wolfie is probably (according to the Ontario Wire Hair Fox Terrier Facebook group) the oldest of her breed in Ontario."

And though she’s getting on in years, the pooch was still up for a joyous celebration of her adorable life and the love of her owner.

"Keeping her alive takes a lot of TLC," explains Maston. "She is blind and deaf, and sometimes pees on the floor. I carried her to the restaurant because she walks slowly."

dog sweet 16 antler

All of this doting can pose a challenge in Maston's personal life, as she jokes that "sometimes men are jealous of Wolfie."

Photos by

Lia Maston
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

43 essential breweries in Toronto you need to add to your craft beer crawl

A dog just celebrated an adorable sweet 16 party on a Toronto restaurant patio

Toronto's stylish South American steakhouse has permanently closed

Toronto has overtaken Montreal as Canada's party capital

Toronto neighbourhood comes to restaurant owner's defence after unfair 2 star review

Toronto restaurant just became first in Canada to offer rare type of ramen

One of Toronto's hottest new sushi restaurants permanently closing due to bad economy