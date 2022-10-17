You can now get one of the CNE's most sold out foods at restaurants across Toronto

The Toronto CNE brings some of the wackiest food ideas in town to the forefront in the summer, but now one of the makers of a super popular item is adding it to their menu permanently.

Fuwa Fuwa has shown up at the CNE before doing their fluffy, jiggly souffle pancakes that are perfect for posting on social media, but this year they had something that's been stopping people scrolling: croffles.

The croffle is basically a cross between a croissant and a waffle. If you were loving the ones Fuwa Fuwa was making this summer or missed out on checking them out, we've got some good news.

Selling out daily at the CNE, Fuwa Fuwa is now adding their croffles to their menu permanently due to popular demand.

The croffle became available at Fuwa Fuwa locations in Ontario starting October 8, including six GTA locations, and sells at $5.99 each.

They're also keeping all four flavours from the CNE: the signature (with berries), cookies n' cream, cocoa banana and tiramisu.

Fuwa Fuwa has been expanding their menu recently with more than just pancakes, adding items like macarons, crepes, waffles, and an Asian take on Basque cheesecake.

With shops across the country and more coming, Fuwa Fuwa has even opened their first location in the United Kingdom this month.