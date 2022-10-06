Two cheeses sold in Ontario are being recalled for Listeria

Your mozzarella could make you ill if it's from two brands that recalled their cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.

If you have any mozzarella cheese from Nature's Best or Zavat Chalav in your fridge, it's best to throw it away.

The contaminated products include light mozzarella from Nature's Best, and light mozzeralla thins and shredded light mozzarella from Zavat Chalav. (The real scandal here is that anyone is eating light mozz.)

The company that oversees the brands is Gaton's Foods Dairy, and the recall class is Class 1 with instructions to the general public not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products.

The cheese may have a microbial contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, which is especially dangerous because the food might not look or smell spoiled but can still make you very sick.

Vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness are the symptoms of Listeria, and pregnant people, the elderly and immunocompromised people are especially at risk, and in the worst case scenario Listeria can be fatal or cause stillbirth.

Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported from the consumption of these products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is confirming that the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace and is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to other products being recalled.