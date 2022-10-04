Toronto restaurant just became first in Canada to offer rare type of ramen

Here in Toronto we love our ramen, and now we're one of the first places in Canada, and even the world, to experience a rare kind.

Kinton Ramen is now the first restaurant in Canada to offer beef broth ramen. Now, beef broth in a soup dish might not sound especially exceptional, but ramen is typically made with pork broth, miso or dashi instead.

Even in Japan, beef broth ramen is only available in the Shimomatsu, Tottori, Hikari, and Yamaguchi Prefectures, and even there it's typically blended with other broths.

The beef broth at Kinton Ramen is made with slow-roasted beef brisket and tallow, as well as onions, garlic and ginger. It actually took a year for chef Aki Urata and his team to perfect and test the recipe.

Now, the beef broth is available in two varieties: original and spicy garlic. They both have thick noodles, beef brisket, bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms and scallions. The original is topped with a seasoned egg, and the spicy garlic is topped with grated garlic and shredded chili pepper.

The restaurant is also offering a new beef donburi dish if you want to try even more beef options.

It's not the first time Kinton has offered something different when it comes to their ramen, having offered options like cold ramen and fried chicken ramen.

The rare ramen variety is available at Kinton as of October 4, so you can be one of the first in Toronto to try it.