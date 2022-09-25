Mississauga is getting a huge poutine festival

People in Ontario are known to embrace all things poutine, whether that be poutine eating championships, poutine burritos or fusion poutine.

So it's no surprise that Mississauga will soon be hosting an upcoming Poutine Festival featuring over 50 versions of the iconic Quebec dish.

Vendors will include The Ultimate Food Truck, The Smoke Stop, Sul Irmaos Smokehouse, Mob Seafood & Tings, Meltwich, Jerk Brothers, Golden Grill, Twisted Potato and more.

They will feature out-of-the-box takes on the classic dish including: lobster poutine, beef aju poutine, Canadian bacon poutine, Nashville honey garlic popcorn chicken poutine, smoked fried chicken poutine, 14 hour smoked beef short rib poutine, Nashville hot chicken poutine, unicorn poutine, shawarma poutine, among others.

Eat your poutine while browsing local markets and listening to a DJ drop the perfect soundtrack. This year's attractions also include marshmallow fire pits and Halloween rolling skating.

The Poutine Festival is on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be at the Mississauga Celebration Square.