1950s diner experience run by rude Karens is coming to Toronto

Rude people known as "Karens" can get a taste of their own medicine at a diner concept that's coming to Toronto which is known for their impolite staff.

Karen's Diner was explicitly created to offend, and the main component of the experience is the staff treating you badly.

Locations of the diner are scattered throughout Australia, but here in Toronto we'll get a temporary free sample of their bad attitude.

It's not the first concept like this, though it does seem to be at least one of the first to adopt the term "Karen" to describe what they're doing: there are actually several places that have already made themselves notorious using terrible service as a gimmick.

The pop-up version of Karen's Diner coming to Toronto should have more than just rude service: there should also be singing waiters and a manager that promises to be "the most Karen" Karen ever if you dare ask to see her.

Their motto is also "great burgers and rude service," so despite the gimmick, the food should actually be good. Their menu also lists wings, hot dogs and sides, and an event listing page says there should also be shakes and cocktails.

In the end, the concept is meant to poke fun at people who take Yelp way too seriously and leave one-star Google reviews by turning the expectations of service on their head. And don't worry if your name is actually Karen: you might just get a free drink.

The pop-up Toronto experience should be happening this winter, and you can sign up for the waitlist now.