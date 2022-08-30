Eat & Drink
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tennys toronto closed

Highly-anticipated Texas-style bar in Toronto permanently closes after just two months

This was an extremely short-lived venture. The new bar that was supposed to revitalize the original home of Parkdale's Tennessee Tavern is no more.

Tenny's opened just two months ago in June and has now officially closed for good.

A Google search for the bar shows its website and Instagram page have been removed and that its Google listing reports the location as "permanently closed."

There were high-hopes for Tenny's after it received substantial media coverage including a very in-depth spread in the Toronto Star.

It was billed as a live events space and music venue as well, serving up classic bar eats like nachos, beer pretzels and fried shrimp and chips.

The reason for the closure is unknown but if you try to call the restaurant, whoever picks up on the other end will tell you Tenny's is forever gone.

The building formerly known as Tenny's housed many restaurants before including Mitzi’s Sister and Gianna’s Pies and Patties in 2020.

It stood as Tennessee Tavern on and off for many years, dating back to the 1950s when it was a Texas-style diner with all day breakfast and very economical steaks. 

Some type of business will now call 1554 Queen Street West home, when it's set to open sometime in October.

