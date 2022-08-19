You can soon save tons of money at vegetarian restaurants around Toronto

If you love eating plant-based, you might want to listen up, because a new coupon book is coming out that'll save you tons of money.

Plant Curious is launching the first ever plant-based deals book in Toronto next month, and the savings you'll get are unmatched.

The book highlights 36 local restaurants, including plant-based Toronto favourites like Fresh, Rosalinda, Hello 123, Kupfert & Kim, and Basil Box, as well as hidden gems like Aunty Em's and Pizzeria Du.

The vegan-friendly book contains 71 exclusive deals with over $700 in savings. The concept is similar to the old-school coupon books we all know and love, but now purely focused on the best plant-based options in the city.

If you're vegetarian or vegan, this might be the ideal book for you, but it's also an amazing way for anyone curious about plant-based foods to explore new spots in the city.

The book is already on pre-order sale and runs for $29. According to Plant Curious, just by eating out twice, the book can pay for itself. The average deal savings is just over $10, but some deals can range from $5-40.

All pre-order sales will be shipped out on Sept. 1, and you can use the deals right away all through September of 2023 for a full year of savings.