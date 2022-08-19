Eat & Drink
Plant Curious

You can soon save tons of money at vegetarian restaurants around Toronto

If you love eating plant-based, you might want to listen up, because a new coupon book is coming out that'll save you tons of money.

Plant Curious is launching the first ever plant-based deals book in Toronto next month, and the savings you'll get are unmatched.

The book highlights 36 local restaurants, including plant-based Toronto favourites like Fresh, Rosalinda, Hello 123, Kupfert & Kim, and Basil Box, as well as hidden gems like Aunty Em's and Pizzeria Du.

The vegan-friendly book contains 71 exclusive deals with over $700 in savings. The concept is similar to the old-school coupon books we all know and love, but now purely focused on the best plant-based options in the city.

A snapshot of some of the deals in the book.

If you're vegetarian or vegan, this might be the ideal book for you, but it's also an amazing way for anyone curious about plant-based foods to explore new spots in the city.

The book is already on pre-order sale and runs for $29. According to Plant Curious, just by eating out twice, the book can pay for itself. The average deal savings is just over $10, but some deals can range from $5-40.

All pre-order sales will be shipped out on Sept. 1, and you can use the deals right away all through September of 2023 for a full year of savings.

