Michelin to soon reveal which Toronto restaurants have been awarded stars

It's been a long time coming: despite Toronto not being a part of the Michelin Guide that expertly identifies some of the best restaurants in the world for years and years, their inspectors have now come to our city and are ready to hand out stars.

It was finally announced a few months ago that Toronto restaurants would be receiving their first-ever Michelin Stars. Toronto is actually the first city in Canada to become a Michelin Guide destination and the sixth in North America, with Vancouver named the second last month.

The only other Michelin destinations in North America are all in the states: New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, California and Miami/Orlando/Tampa.

Now, Michelin has announced there's going to be an unveiling of which restaurants will be receiving the honour next month at Evergreen Brick Works.

Up for grabs are the opportunity for Toronto restaurants to earn Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands or other Michelin distinctions.

Restaurants can earn one, two or three Michelin Stars, which identify restaurants "serving exceptional cuisine rich in flavor and infused with the personality of a talented chef." Bib Gourmands are given out for good quality food for good value, and there's also a Green Star that restaurants can get for commitment to sustainable gastronomy practices.

"This is a very special moment – the first Michelin Guide selection revelation in Canada," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides.

"We are ready to reveal the best and brightest establishments in Toronto – a diverse city full of outstanding dining spots. Our inspectors found several elite restaurants and are eager to celebrate the chefs and their teams."

There are now Guides for 39 countries around the world, with the history of the Michelin Guide stretching back to the turn of the century.

The first selection for the Michelin Guide Toronto will be revealed on September 13 at 6:30 p.m at Brick Works, with chefs learning whether their teams have earned Stars in real time.