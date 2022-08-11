Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto's new restaurants include new locations of city favourites. Check out these spots for seasonal wood-fired food, plus crowd-pleasing Mexican and Vietnamese fare.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

Alder

Top Toronto chef Patrick Kriss is behind the seasonal wood-fired dishes  served at this breathtaking restaurant in the recently opened Ace Hotel.

Linh Anh

​​If you're looking for Vietnamese options beyond pho - think banh mi, com dia (broken rice dish), and bo kho (beef stew) - take a journey to this restaurant on Midland Ave. in Scarborough.

Aquila

From BLT Caesar salad to butter chicken penne, swing by this Italian fusion concept on Crockford Blvd. in Scarborough for switched-up pastas and paninis.

Gordita's

Try a traditional Mexican gordita or stick with fan-favourite tacos at this new restaurant on Milvan Dr. in North York.

Congee Queen Yonge & Dundas

This new downtown location of casual go-to Cantonese cuisine just took over a space near Yonge and Dundas that was once occupied by one of the country's longest standing Swiss Chalets.

Pizzeria Libretto North York

Those who don't want to venture south for a taste of this local chain's Neapolitan-style pies will be delighted with this location that just opened right near North York Centre.

Top Gun Burgers Annex

Fans of fully loaded burgers will be excited to hear about the new Annex location of this mini-chain that specializes in homemade, fresh, never frozen Canada prime beef and chicken burgers.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Pizzeria Libretto
7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

