chicken wings toronto

10 underrated places in Toronto for chicken wings

Chicken wings in Toronto are everywhere, but some places that serve them are seriously underrated. At these restaurants, the price is right, the vibe is casual and the wings are delicious, so add them to your list of hidden gems to check out.

Here are underrated places in Toronto for chicken wings.

Bolet's Burrito

Burritos are just the beginning of the menu at this King East joint on Lower Sherbourne. Spicy beer chipotle wings are their specialty, and they also do "supreme wings" topped with sour cream, green onion, cheese and jalapeno. 

Better Half

Wings and pizza are what you can expect from this bar from the creators of North of Brooklyn geared towards dine-in service. Find it at Danforth and Greenwood.

One Night Only

Pizza places tend to do wings well, and this Pape Avenue spot is no exception with gochujang, salt n' pepper and Buffalo varieties.

Loons Pub

Head to Roncesvalles to find this low-key pub with a surprisingly spacious and chill back patio where they serve wings in medium, hot and "suicide" heat levels as well as Guinness BBQ, honey garlic and dry Cajun flavours. Wash them down with a pitcher of beer and don't forget they're half price on Tuesday.

Ding-a-Wing

Formerly a Cambodian restaurant, this Roncesvalles spot is now a takeout-only affair that does fried chicken including buttermilk breaded wings served with an option of honey dill, Carolina BBQ or hot sauce.

Bar Neon

Wings might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of this Bloordale destination for Greek food and oysters, but they actually serve a pound of chicken wings accented by a house sauce, toasted sesame and a dill yogurt dip.

Cabano's Comfort Food

Wings from multiple locations of this comfort food restaurant are available in flavours like like Carolina hot, honey BBQ, Buffalo and "Stroman Shimmy": tossed in honey mustard and topped with Buffalo sauce and buttermilk ranch.

Shakey's

Unwind with some wings in Bloor West Village at this relaxed sports bar where you can get one or two pounds of wings with medium, hot, "suicide," Cajun, BBQ, honey garlic or sweet and spicy sauce.

Mac N' Wings

Diehard wing fans who haven't been to this Scarborough joint on Kennedy Rd. yet are missing out. They have over 100 flavours and heat levels that range up to "knockout," and you can order up to 10 pounds of wings.

Granite Brewery

Chicken wings are served with fries and come in one- or two-pound portions at this Mount Pleasant brewery. They're known for their stout BBQ sauce but you can also get medium, hot, suicide, honey garlic or jerk sauce.

