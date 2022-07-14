Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto are bringing us all sorts of new ways to experience Latin American cuisine, as well as spots for Italian, French and Japanese food.

Here are some new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

L'Avenue Restaurant

Pasta, pizza, steak and seafood are all part of a traditional fine dining menu at this new Cabbagetown restaurant on a corner with an idyllic patio.

Spaccio West

Terroni's latest venture has just opened in the industrial building on Sterling Road in the Junction Triangle that used to house Drake Commissary. Still a commissary space, it functions as a cafe, grocer and restaurant.

Pinata Tacos

Dundas West has welcomed this new laid-back restaurant for a casual but mighty delicious meal of tacos.

Ramen Station

There's no shortage of ramen in Toronto, but now you can try a Chinese-style take on the popular Japanese staple dish at this new Chinatown restaurant.

Campechano Cafe

Mexican brunch can now be had in Toronto at this new restaurant near Dundas and Bathurst by the same people behind legendary taco spot Campechano.

Nothing Fancy Kensington Market

Not only is this a comedy bar that's expanding to a new location, it's also got a Filipino BBQ concept operating out of it called Tito's.

Chanchitos Latin Flavours

Poke your head into a grocery store on Rogers Rd. to find this semi-hidden Latin American restaurant doing affordable tacos and special feature items.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Ramen Station
