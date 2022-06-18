Toronto just got a secret new patio oasis behind a 15-year-old bar

Toronto's newest secret patio is hiding in an unlikely place: behind a 15-year-old bar you might normally just walk right by.

Apparently it's already making people feel "like they have left the city for a brief moment."

The Rosé Patio Lounge now hides behind the old Parkdale Drink at 1292 Queen St. W. after opening around the beginning of June.

While the facade of the Drink is dark and unassuming, the new back patio lounge is airy, hung with twinkly lights and greenery, hosts DJs, and serves boozy drinks with cutting edge pop-up menu.

"The Parkdale Drink has been a legacy bar in the Parkdale area," Rosé Patio Lounge creative director Sheldon Esency tells blogTO.

"It opened in 2007 and has hosted some of Toronto's biggest names and parties."

Despite this, it's been closed since lockdowns hit, and is only just now emerging from hibernation on hiatus. It's actually owned by the same person as Saigon Flower, Rosie, with Esency recently joining the team and working closely with her to curate a new experience at Parkdale Drink.

"Rosé is a sub-brand of the Parkdale Drink named after the owner and curated to bring Toronto together in a fun, travel-inspired patio lounge space," says Esency.

"We are excited to share summer with everyone and look forward to building events and fun times within the community."

The space has already hosted a food pop-up from Yokai Izakaya, but Rosie is currently working on a short menu of affordable patio eats. Expect items like Asian dry rub wings, Vietnamese fried chicken sandwiches and noodles all priced at $10.

"Since Parkdale Drink is a classic evening lounge/bar, we decided it would be great to juxtapose the patio as a bright daytime experience," says Esency.

Once the sun goes down, the guests often flow back indoors for a dance party.

"The response has been great so far. Everyone who drops by can feel the excitement we are about to share and create together."

The patio is open Thursday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. weather permitting, and there should be frequent weekend events.