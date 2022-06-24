Toronto celeb chef Matty Matheson is starring in new TV show and people are surprised

A new FX show called The Bear has just been released in its entirety all at once, and there's a surprising face on it: that of local Toronto restaurateur Matty Matheson.

Maybe it's not such a huge shock to see him on the screen at all, as he does have a ton of food shows ready to binge on YouTube. He's also made other small acting appearances on shows like Workin' Moms and Craig of the Creek.

However, he was just a voice actor on animated show Craig of the Creek, and he appears so briefly on The Bear that you might wonder if it was actually him you saw.

is that matty matheson in the bear — josh jacobs (@ajoshjacobs) June 23, 2022

If you caught yourself second guessing, you're not alone.

so who was gonna tell me matty matheson is in the bear — madi ☽ (@floraltatts) June 24, 2022

The Bear is based in Chicago and revolves around a restaurant of the same name, following the hard scrabble lives of the people that work there.

While Matty Matheson also helped produce the show and says he was heavily consulted on matters of kitchen culture, you actually won't see him do any cooking on The Bear in a major change of pace.

I'm all in on The Bear. Fx? Chicago? Matty Matheson? Yup. — Shu (@sdotsom7) June 6, 2022

He plays Neil Fak, who is actually the restaurant's go-to handyman and fix-it guy.

Matty Matheson wearing a harms way shirt in the first episode of the bear is really cool to me. — I'm matt (@mattcombssucks) June 24, 2022

However, one recognizable thing for Matheson is his signature punk/metal sense of style: people have been commenting on his wardrobe for the show online.

Matty Matheson rocked a Harm’s Way in the first episode of The Bear and immediately rocked a Power Trip one in episode two like — piggy drippin (@niceitalianboi) June 24, 2022

While he may not be in the show for the majority of scenes, one person still feels he's the main reason to watch.

Saw a trailer for FX's The Bear, and I think the network is compromised of cowards not willing to showcase the fact Matty Matheson is in it. That's the main reason to watch, FX! — Derek Mohninger (@TotallyDerek) June 2, 2022

All episodes of The Bear were released June 23 for streaming on Hulu.