Summer in the city means that food festivals and street festivals take over the streets to celebrate all the diverse cultures and neighbourhoods in Toronto.

If you're looking to add a new food festival to check out this summer then you're in luck because Toronto is getting a Black vegan festival next month.

Toronto Black Vegan Festival will be taking over Artscape Wychwood Barm for a day full of mouth-watering African and Caribbean food.

The food festival will be hosting multiple vendors putting a vegan spin on some classic African and Caribbean dishes.

Not only will there be a ton of food, but there will also be cooking demos as well as vendors selling health and wellness products.

There will also be a panel discussing the Black documentary They Are Trying To Kill Us for those interested in joining.

To end the long day, there will be an old school dance party during the last hour of the festival.

Toronto Black Vegan Festival will take place on July 31 from 11:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m.

Admission to the event is free but registration is required.

If you're looking to support the Black community in another way, make sure to check out Deeply Rooted Farmers' Market, the Black and Indigenous farmers' market open every Sunday until the end of September.