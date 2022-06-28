Toronto cookie business that sells out in minutes opening a storefront

Some businesses are so popular, it's hard to get your hands on their in-demand confections.

Andrea Mears has been selling gourmet soft-baked cookies in batches of six flavours that rotate weekly under Andrea's Cookies. She regularly sells out, sometimes in just minutes. But luckily, a new storefront will be opening up so you can get your cookie fix easier.

Mears does your typical chocolate chunk as well as options like birthday cake, PB&J, lemon poppyseed, Reese's and Mini Eggs.

Custom cookie boxes go for $20, and for a while now the only way to get them was to preoder for pickup or delivery online.

Mears started up the business at home during lockdowns, but now she's moving into a physical space where you'll be able to shop for her cookies IRL.

Around mid-May, they teased a photo of the sign for the new bakeshop, with a ton of people commenting that they were excited and saying congratulations. They also posted they were looking to hire assistance around that time.

In late June, Andrea's posted a picture of a kitchen space with the caption "Built the workspace of my dreams."

Now, it's finally been announced that the grand opening for Andrea's Cookies will be July 30 at 1632 Bloor St. W., and not only will there be cookies...there should also be ice cream.

You should be able to purchase cookies from the shop window Thursday through Saturday, and they'll still be taking preorders and special event requests.