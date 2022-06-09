Toronto laundromat just transformed into a place to drink

Hollywood Coin Laundry, a longstanding laundromat near Ossington and Dundas, has recently been painted pink in anticipation of something new.

Hosted by the Ontario wine brand Saintly Wine, the laundromat just got a temporary makeover as a wine bar in honour of National Rose Day that takes place on June 11.

The place has been rebranded as Saintly, Sip N' Suds and is hard-to-miss, even among the hustle and bustle of Lower Ossington.

So far locals have been curious about what is taking place inside and wondering whether the laundromat might transform into a wine boutique for good.

"If we're losing Hollywood Coin Laundry to some stupid wine boutique…" posted Facebook user Andrew Caron.

Luckily for locals who rely on Hollywood Coin Laundry for their clean underwear, the building will be transforming back to its original purpose once the pop-up is complete.

The space was chosen according to Strategy Magazine because Saintly sees itself more as a fashion brand than a wine brand and was looking for an uncoventional space to host a wine tasting in a hip part of town.

And who knows? Maybe a fresh coat of paint could actually be good news for the laundromat.

According to multiple Google reviews, the laundromat had significantly gotten worse over the years with new management taking over, getting constant complaints of dirt, empty coin machines and misleading store hours.

Many people have already been forced to turn around and find another place to do their laundry.

Some touch ups to the store, even if they're for a temporary wine pop-up, may help it improve its services and reviews.

"Based on how Hollywood Coin Laundry has gone to sh*t of late, I'm glad someone is throwing money at it for a few touch ups, even if they are pink," said Caron.

The Sip N' Suds pop-up opened today and runs through June 11.