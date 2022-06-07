Toronto has a hidden new spot for fish 'n chips and it's only open 5 hours a week

Tucked away inside of the fish store Hooked on Danforth East lies a hidden gem for freshly made fish and chips. The catch? It's open just one day a week for five hours.

Sailor's Fish & Chips, brought to you by the owners of Hooked, is a new takeout stand inside of the fish store that uses their own products to make the freshest possible orders of fish and chips.

Seeing the need to expand their business and broaden their revenue, as well as recognizing the superb quality of their products, the owners decided to take a shot at making prepared foods.

"We are happy to say things are doing well," said Hooked owners Sean Kinghan and Laura Cleland.

"The community has been very supportive in knowing that we only use sustainable and trustworthy fish sources - we source all of our fish products from Hooked and their suppliers, so in unison it was bound to happen and everyone has had nothing but positive things to say so far."

Sailor's Fish and Chips is currently soft launching as they're getting more comfortable with operations and gauging the neighbourhood's interest in their fish and chips, hence their short hours. They're only open on Fridays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Within the next couple of weeks however, they will be increasing their operations to four days a week and will be participating in the East Lynn Farmers' Market and Sunnybrook Market to gain even more exposure for their product.

That means, excitedly, that there will be more tasty fish and chips for everyone to try very soon.

The owners are also working to eventually separate Sailor's from Hooked to become its own takeout entity, continuously working with Hooked to supply their fish.

The two stores will tentatively be working together in harmony as two separate entities in the future.

Until then, you can visit Hooked on 1246 Danforth Ave every Friday to get a glimpse of their various fish products and buy a great lunch - their shrimp roll and rockfish sliders (and of course, fish and chips) all look amazing.