Eva Rasciauskas
Posted an hour ago
10 restaurants in Toronto for all-you-can-eat dinner you need to try at least once

Eva Rasciauskas
Posted an hour ago
Restaurants in Toronto for all-you-can-eat (AYCE) dinner can certainly be found if you know where to look. So, unbuckle those belts and strap down for a big meal, there are lots of restaurants in Toronto that are perfect to for a fun and delicious night out.

Here are some AYCE dinner restaurants in Toronto you need to try at least once.

Daimaru Sukiyaki

Toronto's first AYCE Japanese hot pot joint in Scarborough serves endless pieces of meat and veggies over a large pot of simmering broth. You can choose between various sets of meat on their menu - basic ($24.99) premium ($30.99) and wagyu ($84.99).

Dragon Pearl Buffet

This go-to spot in Don Mills offers both a pretty aesthetic and hundreds of Asian dishes to choose from. Prices range from $38.99 on weekdays to $44.99 on weekdays and holidays, with a buffet lunch option as well.

Sushi Legend

You can find all the sushi of your dreams at this popular spot with locations at the Chartwell Shopping Centre in Scarborough and in North York near Leslie and Finch. There are over 168 items to choose from with prices starting at around $26.

Matsuda Japanese Grill House

Whether you're craving Japanese BBQ or sushi, this Scarborough restaurant does both in an AYCE format. Find everything from grilled pork belly to cold soba noodles with raw quail egg for $34.99 on weekdays and $37.99 on weekends.

Chako Restaurant Scarborough

This spot in Scarborough is the OG for Korean barbecue on fume-free grills, as well as sushi and a variety of appetizers to get started. They have other locations in the GTA too.

KaKa All You Can Eat on Bay

This popular restaurant near Bay and Dundas offers a variety of rolls and nigiri you won't find at most AYCE sushi spots as well as plenty of dessert options like green tea creme brulee and popcorn ice cream. It's $41.99 on weekdays and $43.99 on weekends for adults.

Saravanaa Bhavan Scarborough

This long-standing international chain has multiple locations serving up South Indian vegetarian dishes. They do a weekend buffet special which includes multiple different types of chutneys, masalas and rice dishes to choose from. Find them in Woodside Square in Scarborough.

Gyubee Bloor

This restaurant in the Annex is known for its AYCE Japanese BBQ. Meals feature Angus beef along with a variety of chicken, pork and vegetarian options. Prices start around $31. 

Shinta Japanese BBQ on Yonge

Both meat and seafood platters are cooked on tabletop grills at this modern Japanese restaurant near Yonge and Sheppard, offering premium cuts of meat on their AYCE menu. Find items like foie gras, Wagyu and New Zealand rack of lamb. For $139.99 per person, it's not cheap, but sure to be a special night out.

Rodeo Brazilian Steakhouse

Meats are sliced tableside at this Brazilian steakhouse on the Danforth, along with a variety of salads in their self-serve buffet and samba shows on Fridays and Saturdays. Dinner starts at $65 per person.

Fareen Karim

