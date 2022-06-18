This is where to get rare melons and mangos that cost over $100 in Toronto

Imported fruit can fetch some pretty high prices, but if you're the sort of person that likes to splash some cash on rare melons and mangos sold for over $100, there's a great place in Toronto to do it.

Yuzuki Fish Market deals in not only specialty seafood like Hokkaido uni that can fetch prices of $220 for a single small box, they also sell expensive Miyazaki mangos and coveted Shizuoka melons.

A whole Shizuoka melon and a box of just two Miyazaki mangos can cost up to $185.

Also known as a "crown melon," the Shizuoka melon actually has its own website.

The high-grade melons are cultivated in Fukuroi city in Shizuoka Prefecture, where long hours of light create ideal growing conditions. They're grown in greenhouses where temperature and humidity are painstakingly controlled.

"The growers put all their efforts to grow melons with love as if they are raising their own children," reads the Shizuoka melon website. "Each melon has its character and none of them is the same."

Experts determine that levels of freshness, flavour, ripeness and sugar content are absolutely perfect before melons pass inspection and are given their official crown melon label.

Yuzuki Fish Market is also a casual restaurant where you can grab a chill $85 Hokkaido uni don, and they also have a sister restaurant near Yonge and Bloor that offers more of a fine-dining experience.

You can order melons, mangos and premium uni as well as Yuzuki's menu of sushi and other Japanese food for pickup online.