This fish and chips restaurant in Toronto uses a batter recipe that's three generations old

Olde Yorke Fish and Chips is a family-owned restaurant that's been around for over 25 years, serving some of the best fish and chips in Toronto.

The business has been around for three generations - Rachel and Olivia Feather, the two sisters running Olde Yorke, had it passed down to them from their father who opened the first location in England.

The secret behind Olde Yorke's fish and chips is undoubtedly their batter, which is made using a recipe that is three generations old. Once the fish is dipped and fried to golden perfection, the final product is a perfectly crispy and light piece of fish.

"The way we fry our fish makes us popular. A lot of people complain when they eat fish and chips [saying] that the batter is thick, perhaps thicker than the fish itself. That's not the case here," explained Olivia Feather.

You can choose between their fried halibut, cod and haddock. The halibut is denser and meatier, the texture closer to chicken, while the cod and haddock are lighter and flakier. Regardless of which one you go for, the quality is sure to shine through.

You can find Olde Yorke Fish and Chips on 96 Laird Dr.

