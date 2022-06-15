Toronto is getting Japanese brunch with all-you-can-eat sushi

The only thing Toronto might love more than brunch is Japanese food, and the only thing we might love more than Japanese food is all-you-can-eat sushi.

Now, we're getting all three of those things in one.

Muni Robata is introducing their Japanese brunch soon, and it's a multi-course affair that involves unlimited appetizers.

That includes sushi.

The restaurant is named for a type of grilling, so aside from just serving great Japanese food like sushi and sashimi, they also serve lots of great grilled items as well as cocktails.

Their new sharing-style brunch will consist of three courses with tons of appetizers to choose from, all of which are unlimited. You can take freely from a fully loaded appetizer table that includes options like sashimi, nigiri, rolls and salads.

For entrees, there are options like grilled fish, pork ribs, ribeye, shrimp and lobster, and for dessert there's fresh fruit as well as sweet options like tiramisu and creme brulee.

The brunch costs $68 per person, or $88 per person for a premium menu. It's available Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Brunch at Muni Robata starts June 18. Sushi lovers, get excited.