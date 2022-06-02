7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants this week feature decadent burgers and sandwiches, torched sushi and a newly resurrected fish and chips joint.

This classic fish and chips place, serving Toronto since the 1930s is now back in business, bringing back the restaurant under the same name in the same but newly renovated space near Queen and Logan.

This Scarborough newcomer specializes in torched sushi and house made pork bone soup noodles with endless varieties of toppings. They offer an extensive list of appetizers too, like okra with truffle mayo and yuzu squid karaage.

If you like Indian street food then look no further than this new spot in the Beaches. This just opened restaurant has an extensive chaat and street food bar, as well as a selection of rolls and sandwiches smothered in spicy sauces.

The popular burger pop-up now has a permanent location on St. Clair West. Menu items include lechon fries with crispy pork belly and mac fries on top of their classic house burgers.

This popular wing chain with locations all over the GTA has finally opened their first downtown Toronto location. All wings are made fresh to order with an endless list of sauces to choose from, as well as classic sides like onion rings and fried pickles.

This quaint, tucked away sandwich shop in the Junction Triangle has recently opened their second location in Leslieville. You can find burgers and classic, made-with-care sandwiches like BLTs here, as well as an assortment of nostalgic snacks like KD and pop rocks.

You might've spotted THG's Hot Chicken roaming around as a food truck at some point - they've now officially opened a storefront location in Scarborough. The menu consists of their succulent fried chicken in every form, along with decadent sides like mac and cheese and "holy fries" topped with chorizo and cheese sauce.