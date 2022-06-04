People are now obsessing over this BBQ joint in Ontario

If you're looking for a BBQ joint in Ontario that will make you feel like you've taken a trip down south, look no further than Langton in Norfolk County just a couple hours away from Toronto.

That's where you'll find the aptly named Front Porch, a restaurant and live music venue which opened in partnership with someone who's actually originally from Mississippi.

Connie Rouble arrived in Langton from Mississippi via Hamilton, where she owned Mississippi Queen Foods. Her partner Shane McCartney was the owner of Saltlick Smokehouse in Hamilton, which he sold just weeks ago, she herself having closed Queen Foods to open Front Porch.

She actually lived in Toronto for almost 20 years, however, then moved to Hamilton for six years where she met McCartney. He owns a house in Norfolk, which was their initial connection to the area.

Front Porch also makes New Orleans-style king cakes, a regional dessert traditionally eaten around Mardi Gras.

"The Toronto Blues Society promotes our events, and we do have a following of folks from the GTA," says Rouble. "It's a nice day trip out this way."

While they do accommodate walk-ins, Rouble says if you're coming from out of town it's recommended you reserve in advance, especially for Friday and Saturday from around 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aside from Toronto, people also visit from Barrie, Hamilton and the Niagara region.

"A two- to three-hour drive is not uncommon," says Rouble.

"There's literally nothing else around our small community of Langton, which is around 5,000, people. Therefore, we are a destination point."