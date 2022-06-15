A major Canadian fried chicken brand just bought a popular Toronto burrito chain

The parent company behind Mary Brown's Chicken, MB International Brands, announced on Wednesday that it had inked a deal to acquire Toronto-based Fat Bastard Burrito Co.

The brands will be combined to create what a press release claims will become "one of the largest privately held quick-service restaurant companies in Canada."

"We are thrilled to bring together two premium, Canadian-born restaurant brands with solid track records of growth and success," said Hadi Chahin, President of MB International Brands.

Both brands have been on a tear of expansion, with Mary Brown's looking to add a further 30 locations to its existing 215 stores across Canada.

Fat Bastard Burrito has grown to have over 75 stores operated or under development since the company's founding in 2010, expanding at a rate of around six locations per year in just its dozen years of existence.

While Fat Bastard is a relatively new brand in the Canadian quick-service food game, Mary Brown's has been around for much longer; the fried chicken joint was first established in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador in 1969. The company has maintained a Toronto presence since the early 1970s.

The deal is expected to close on June 30, with the current Fat Bastard Burrito leadership team to remain in charge of the brand during a transition period in an effort to ensure everything changes over smoothly.

The release makes absolutely no mention of a new fried chicken burrito, but a man can at least dream.