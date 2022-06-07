Toronto restaurant known for its lunch deals has permanently closed

Buna's Kitchen, a cozy restaurant and takeout spot in the Entertainment District that was known as a great place for lunch in the area has permanently closed.

Buna, which means "grandma" in Romanian, was exactly the sentiment this restaurant wanted to convey - their goal was to nourish locals at their lunch hour and during their daily commutes with hearty meals like gooey grilled cheese, garden potato salad and duck confit sandwiches.

The space was just as convenient as a quick, to-go option as it was a warm and inviting space to sit in.

Deep, upholstered booths were surrounded by dangling herbs, plants and mason jars filled with pickles, really evoking a feeling of wholesomeness as well as paying tribute to the restaurant's made-from-scratch commitment.

The space has now been taken over by Cheffry's - a self-described artisanal bistro committed to serving fresh, homemade meals.

According to Jeffrey (nicknamed "Cheffry"), the owner of Buna's decided to close her shop so that she could spend more time with her family.

Following a similar concept to Buna's Kitchen, Jeffrey will also be serving meals that are entirely made from scratch, right down to his salad dressings.

His menu offers a variety of healthy salads, soups and sandwiches - all that come with unique twists and flavour profiles that make them even more exciting than the classics.

Torched Caesar salad, chipotle duck tacos and poutine with bison gravy are only the beginning of Jeffrey's menu ideas - he's entertaining a brunch menu with items like bao bun benny and an evening wine bar, making his restaurant a versatile option for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

When asked whether or not his restaurant is getting busy, Jeffrey offered an interesting answer -

"I'm not looking for a rush. I want people to come in and enjoy my food. My main thing is quality and consistency - I don't mind if it's slow."