People in Toronto are obsessing over this brunch restaurant's pancakes

People in Toronto love to obsess over brunch, but the pancakes at one particular restaurant are making a splash right now with their vibrant look.

The Good Son recently launched a brand new brunch menu, and the star might just be their zucchini pancakes.

Food lovers have taken to Instagram to document the especially impressive cakes with their bright green hue. Saint Patrick's Day may have already come and gone, but you'll feel Irish every time brunch rolls around with these things.

Priced at $19, they come with fennel sour cream, chamomile syrup and walnuts.

Also on their brunch menu right now is a shrimp tostada, a smoothie bowl, Eggs Benny, mushroom and leek quiche with whipped brie, and oeufs cocotte (a baked egg dish) with confit pork jowl.

There's also a selection of pastries, carrot cake, gelato and of course, their famed burger and selection of wood oven pizzas are also available at brunch.

The Good Son has locations in Don Mills and on West Queen West.