Sweet Jesus ice cream has permanently closed almost all of their Toronto locations

It was once the ice cream sensation of the city, but now Sweet Jesus locations in Toronto have dwindled down to just one.

Sweet Jesus opened up around 2015 with an original location at 106 John St., and now it's all that remains in Toronto of the mighty ice cream empire.

They once had locations at Scarborough Town Centre, 416 Bloor St. W., 130 Eglinton Ave. E., and 780 Queen St. E., but they've now all shut down.

The brand is known for its soft serve ice cream with outrageous toppings like birthday cake bits, cotton candy and marshmallows, and also for their technique of injecting sauces into the actual soft serve itself using a squeeze bottle.

There are still locations of Sweet Jesus located on the outskirts of the city at Sherway Gardens Mall and at Square One's Food District in Mississauga.

There are also locations at Lime Ridge in Hamilton and in Niagara Falls at 5875 Falls Ave.