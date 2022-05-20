Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
offworld toronto

Toronto is getting an extraterrestial-themed bar and restaurant this summer

The newest bar experience landing in Toronto this summer is going to be absolutely out of this world. 

Offworld is new project from the people behind self-proclaimed nerd bar Storm Crow Manor.

So far, the only evidence of the restaurant is a cryptic website, several social media accounts, and a spacey Spotify playlist.

"Patrons will enjoy exotic experimental beverages while gazing out upon simulated, but uncannily realistic, otherworldly vistas from the comfort of our luxe lounge/spacecraft/interstellar hub," Storm Crow and Offworld owner Jason Kapalka tells blogTO.

The space will have a capacity of 140 and a patio seating 60, and should be brought to life by animations and other visual effects.

Drinks should range from $14 to $50 in price, with a menu of small plates priced around $5 to $15, and like at Storm Crow, they should be themed to fit the restaurant's sci-fi style.

Offworld will be opening at 739 Queen St. W. on the second floor, formerly home to The Raq.

"We plan to open in August with a grand celebration featuring notable sci-fi and nerd-culture luminaries from the Canadian scene and beyond," says Kapalka.

