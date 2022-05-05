7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

New restaurants in Toronto include an Indian-spiced burger joint, a mini food hall and a fully loaded tex-mex restaurant near the water. There's no excuse not to try something new.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

This brunch cafe and grocery store in the Junction Triangle originally started off as a kombucha business. Owner and chef Gerry Quintero ran a kombucha shop, brunch pop-up and Mexican restaurant and now serve items like creamy egg sandwiches and cornmeal pancakes.

Fiance? As in, a commitment to eating ethically sourced burgers? That shouldn't be a problem with this vegan burger joint's menu - they're serving up smashburgers, fried "chick-en" sandwiches and special sides like kimchi fries that are good enough to make you say "I do". Find them in the Financial District.

This restaurant whips up dishes that have Thai and Chinese influences, specializing in dim sum. They have options like grilled jumbo tiger prawn with diced beef, deep fried squid and cantonese chow mein. You can find them at 900 Don Mills Rd. near the Science Centre.

You can find some unique burgers at this East York restaurant, which are all made from scratch using Indian spice blends. Their patties are all marinated with onions and special spices, making their traditional burger menu far from ordinary.

This restaurant in Hotel X near Ontario Place serves a variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options ranging from tuna aguachile with crispy rice and wagyu fajitas. They have a full dessert menu too, with a selection of sweets like yuzu meringue pie and churros.

On Lower Ossington, this new mini food hall is a collection of local chefs sharing their food, including Republic of Tacos, Gertie's and Pies by Squires, two different pie shops serving both sweet and savoury options like beef and ale pie and Gertie's signature peanut butter pie.

Find an assortment of Indian street food items like samosas with chutney, butter chicken momos and a full list of chaat options at this Indian kitchen in South Etobicoke. If you're feeling a little more than snacky, they serve grilled sandwiches, burgers, and masala bowls too.