This Mississauga bakery is so popular they constantly sell out of doughnuts

Toronto knows good doughnuts, but there's actually a place in Mississauga that makes them so well they sell out constantly.

Daddy O Doughnuts sells out on a near weekly basis. The shop also specializes in hard-to-find British baked goods and products, but no matter how rare Jaffa Cakes are, it's their doughnuts that people flock to.

Saturdays and Sundays are some of their most popular sell-out days and their flavours are constantly changing. Options include recipes like raspberry white chocolate, banana cream pie, butterbeer, mojito, marshmallow mocha and Mini Egg cheesecake, priced between $3.50 and $5.50.

Daddy O credits their sell-out status to building up their reputation over the years in the only way they knew how: by being a true mom and pop shop.

It's owned by Sarah and Aaron Harris, who opened their first location at 5-589 North Service Road on July 9, 2016. Sarah's dad originally worked as a baker in England before immigrating to Canada in 1963, hence the British goods.

Their doughnuts are also just plain good quality: they're all made by hand from scratch using high quality ingredients and are fried in canola oil. And sorry, they're not nut-free or gluten-free.

"Our doughnuts are are soft and chewy and have just the right amount of sweetness," Sarah Harris tells blogTO.

"Our menu changes monthly and we have flavours that are seasonal. Our most popular doughnut is The Homer Simpson which is a pink vanilla dip with sprinkles."

Some of their other most popular flavours are maple bacon, carrot cake and Lotus Biscoff, and their cheesecake and stuffed doughnuts are also in high demand. Daddy O also specializes in English-style round jam-filled doughnuts they call Bob Marleys because they're "jam-in," according to Harris.

If you're looking to pick up some of their British baked goods that aren't quite as easy to find as doughnuts, they do Cornish pasties, Empire biscuits, sausage rolls, Scotch eggs, Victoria sandwiches, Eccles cakes, Battenberg cakes, Bakewell tarts, potato bread and scones.

They started making vegan options back in 2017, offering six flavours. By now, they offer up to 16 vegan flavours and around 24 regular doughnut flavours every single day.

"We started selling out not long after we opened our shop and have gradually had to increase our batch sizes and flavour options each month to satisfy as many people as possible," says Harris.

At this point, they're selling over 3,200 doughnuts every single weekend, in addition to other bakery items.

"We have a large following from Toronto and we are asked on a daily basis if we will be opening a shop in Toronto. We have many customers that travel great distances to enjoy our doughnuts," says Harris.

"We recently had a couple from Indiana, USA, drive seven hours for our vegan doughnuts. We are often asked if we will be opening a shop in Toronto, Hamilton, Burlington, Oshawa, Milton, Oakville, Richmond Hill, Barrie," says Harris.

They've had plans to open a second location, but staffing shortages in the food industry have taken focus away from that.

"Now that things seem to be getting back to normal we can focus on scouting more Daddy O locations," says Harris.

Daddy O is open Wednesday through Sunday at 589 North Service Rd. in Mississauga, and doughnuts are available for walk-in or preorder. Just check their social media to make sure they're not sold out first.