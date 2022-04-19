Eat & Drink
bolt fresh bar toronto

Popular Toronto juice bar transforming into something totally different

A popular juice bar in Toronto known for their plant-based smoothies is totally transforming with a kitchen takeover that might seem like it's way out of their comfort zone, offering meaty sandwiches.

Bolt Fresh Bar has made a name for itself over the past seven years, but now they're taking the next step to reinvent themselves on West Queen West.

Their formerly entirely vegetarian kitchen is now being taken over by a concept called Snacc's serving meat-based sandwiches.

Sam and Jaz, the people behind it, have also worked at Big Trouble Pizza so they know their carbs. Taking over the kitchen on April 1, they're now serving four sandwiches.

There's the Karaage Dawg with karaage chicken, persimmon jam and lemon zest; the Which Came First? with adobo chicken and egg salad; the Toast Face Grilla with truffle ricotta, garlic miso butter and maple bacon; and the K Bang Mi with kalbi beef and kimchi mayo.

If you're a smoothie die-hard who doesn't eat meat, though, don't worry: Bolt will still be serving plant-based smoothies and a couple plant-based bowls. That seems to mean their popular salads are off the menu, however.

Snacc's currently operates Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snacc's

