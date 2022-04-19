People behind Terroni opening huge new location in changing Toronto neighbourhood

A Toronto neighbourhood that's seen big changes over the course of recent years is getting one of its biggest to date: a massive new location for Italian restaurant Terroni.

The restaurant that's been around for decades, has multiple locations and is known for pizza and pasta has set its sights on the old Drake Commissary location on Sterling Rd.

Drake Commissary was a part of the Drake empire, which has hotels in downtown Toronto and Prince Edward County, and multiple restaurants here in the city.

However, they're not planning on making the space into a new Terroni restaurant, but rather another outpost of commissary kitchen and restaurant Spaccio.

The original Spaccio location is on Sackville St. in Corktown, and operates as a central kitchen, cafe and storefront.

"It will include an artisanal kitchen hub similar to our Spaccio east location," Patti Shaw of Terroni tells blogTO.

The new location of Spaccio will also have traditional Italian food, grocery items, wine and ready-made meals similar to the original spot, but should also take the concept to the next level.

When it comes to this brand new Spaccio, there should also be a larger restaurant area and an outdoor patio for dining, which means that much more room to stuff your face with pasta with your friends.

Spaccio's second ever location is slated to open summer 2022 at 128 Sterling Rd.