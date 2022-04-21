7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

There's no shortage of new restaurants to try in Toronto - elevated Spanish tapas, farm-to-table brunch and sourdough pizza are just some options to consider when looking for a new spot to visit.

Here are some Toronto restaurant to potentially check out this weekend.

This is not your average pizza joint. Expect menu items like cheesy garlic bone marrow with rosemary sea-salt bread and pizza topped with sliced beef tongue. This is Chef Scott Vivian's second restaurant - a creative outlet that has replaced the original Beast near King and Tecumseth.

Described as the "playful little scenester sister" of Patria, this restaurant can be found in the old Bar Buca space near King and Portland. The late-night hangout is serving elevated (ie. pricey) tapas and cocktails that pay tribute to laneway bars in Barcelona.

This new Scarborough restaurant has an extensive menu of Hong Kong eats and desserts. From the makers of Mabu Generation, Mabu Cafe offers both sweet and savoury items like molten salted egg yolk French toast with pork floss and Hong Kong style milk tea.

Rise and shine to an elevated, farm-to-table experience at this bright brunch spot in Liberty Village. You can a big assortment of eggs bennies here as well as pancakes and waffles and the option to sub duck fat potatoes with gluten-free ones.

Run by two Toronto dads who developed a passion for baking during lockdowns, this Leslieville spot already has some of the most sought-after sourdough pizzas in the city. Originally starting off as a pop-up, they sold over 50 pizzas in just three hours on their first day.

This casual British Pub in the Entertainment District serves English classics like Scotch egg, Welsh Rabbit and fish and chips as well as a full cocktail menu. They’re open every day from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This red-lit, late-night bar and restaurant near Yonge and Finch is serving up Southeast and East Asian dishes like Taiwanese popcorn chicken, pan-fried beef tongue, typo shelter chicken wings and shrimp cakes. They also have a mixed cocktail menu filled with both classic and quirky concoctions.