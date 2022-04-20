Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
pg clucks toronto

Toronto is getting Nashville hot chicken patties

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
We love our patties here in Toronto, but now one restaurant is taking the Caribbean tradition and giving it a southern twist.

PG Clucks is taking their signature hot chicken and stuffing it into the city's favourite handheld portable food format, a flaky yellow Caribbean patty.

The restaurant likely got the munchies going for people when they posted on 420 that they were coming out with the item, though the item first becomes available at the end of the week.

"Been perfecting these for a while and they are amazing," they wrote in the caption to a post on social media.

"Is that even legal," one person commented.

They're also only available at the restaurant's Queen location and not their original College spot.

