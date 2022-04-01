Eat & Drink
Toronto restaurant known for its Korean barbecue has permanently closed

A Korean barbecue restaurant in Toronto that's been open for over a decade and used recipes from three generations of chefs has permanently closed.

Lee Nam Jang offered Korean barbecue but also Korean-style hot pot selections, including ones with octopus.

Lovers of Korean barbecue need not fear, though, because it's already been replaced by another Korean barbecue restaurant.

Local chain Daldongnae has taken over the location at 4846 Yonge St., opening there on Feb. 12.

A representative from Daldongnae tells blogTO that the owners of Lee Nam Jang left to retire and move out of the city. They believe they last occupied the space around November 2021.

While the restaurant at this location may no longer serve Korean hot pot, it is one of the few Daldongnae locations where you can get your hands on some Wagyu beef for grilling.

Hector Vasquez

