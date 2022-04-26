Barstool's Dave Portnoy rates popular Toronto pizzeria a 6.1

If you haven't heard by now, Barstool's Dave Portnoy is in Toronto this week rating our local pizzerias. Already he's visited two well known spots - Maker Pizza and North or Brooklyn - and clearly one came out way on top.

Portnoy, who is internet famous for standing outside pizza places, biting into a slice and rating it on the spot, first visited North of Brooklyn near Queen and Palmerston on Monday.

Workers there seemed to be expecting him and even though he ordered his pizza in advance for takeout, the manager of the place stepped in upon his arrival and made him a fresh one on the spot.

Barstool Pizza Review - North of Brooklyn Pizzeria (Toronto, ON) pic.twitter.com/4jzF7Z9vDx — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 25, 2022

Portnoy's review? He called it "great pizza" and gave it an 8.4.

Next on the list for Portnoy? He stopped by the original location of Maker Pizza on Cameron St. near Chinatown and once again, the staff there seemed to know he was coming.

Portnoy says the owner made him a pizza "in 3 minutes" which didn't seem to impress. The pizza was heavy and steaming hot with crust that, Portnoy suggested, looked like "a cross between Domino's and Pizza Pizza."

Barstool Pizza Review - Maker Pizza (Toronto, ON) pic.twitter.com/O5PjPFmNz2 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 26, 2022

His take? "Super doughy, super cheesy" and a rating of 6.1

Maker Pizza is continually rated one of the top pizza joints in Toronto, although in fairness nobody would go there for a cheese pizza. What makes them special are their unique combinations of toppings and flavours and sesame seed crusts.

Portnoy says he'll be in Toronto for at least a few more days this week and hopes to review as many as a dozen local places. If he needs more suggestions, here's a good place to start.