10 bars and restaurants you can buy in Toronto right now

Restaurants and bars are for sale in Toronto all of the time, so if you want to get into the industry you always have the option of taking over a familiar place. But just because restaurants are listed for sale doesn't mean they're going out of business. Stop by these spots while you can. They may not close but a change in ownership could be in their future.

Here are some bars and restaurants for sale in Toronto right now.

This East coast style restaurant on Roncesvalles has an asking price of $149,000 but the $6,000 of monthly rent won't be a cheap investment, even if the location and size makes it an attractive option.

At College and Delaware in Little Italy, this spot is known for its corner patio and live music. With summer around the corner, patios will soon be all the rage again and at a $149,000 asking price with over $8,000 in monthly rent, you could own your very own.

This beloved cocktail bar located on Bloor near Christie Pits is an excellent go-to for everything from first dates to catching up with an old friend. Available for $225,000 with $5,900 in monthly rent, it even comes with the option of an upstairs two bedroom apartment at an additional cost.

This Bloor St. taco joint recently closed their Queen St. location and now their only remaining restaurant is for sale. It's currently available for $128,000 plus nearly $9,000 in monthly rent.

A community staple with over 30 years on the Danforth East, this pub has a loyal following. With two heated patios and 14 taps, it's a perfect spot for a beer lover to own at the cost of $228,000 plus $4,000 in monthly rent.

This cocktail bar in Riverside is often one of the neighbourhood's busiest. With a rustic vibe and Instagram-worthy plates, it's an influencer's paradise and can be owned for $228,000 plus $8,400 in monthly rent.

With a name that's sure to leave anyone feeling hopeful, Wish is boht a date night spot and brunch hangout near one of Toronto's busiest intersections. With an asking price of $299,000 and over $4,000 a month in rent, the place won't come cheap, but the location makes it appealing.

A fusion restaurant that specializes in Chinese and Indian food done in the Hakka style, this spot near Front and Sherbourne is available at an asking price of $249,000 with over $4,000 in monthly rent.

This York Mills favourite is known for its Italian street food and large neon signage. With an absolutely massive interior, it's the most expensive place on this list coming in at $825,000 with an unlisted rent price.

Why own one restaurant when you could own the former location of an entire food hall? South of Yonge and Bloor, this now-shuttered corner spot was once the home of House of Lords Hair Design. The property is available for $199,000 with unlisted rent.