alchemy toronto

Toronto restaurant in cursed corner location has permanently closed

A prime corner location in Little Italy that just can't seem to sustain a business longer than a few years is changing over once again.

890 College. St. has everything seemingly going for it. It's on a great spot on College St, has a sweet corner patio and plenty of space inside for dinner, drinks and live music. Sadly, its latest inhabitant has called it a day.

Alchemy Food & Drink opened in 2017 with a rustic vibe and a menu featuring tasty bar food like smash burgers and mac n' cheese. A long list of cocktails, a happening patio and live music rounded out its offerings.

It had replaced previous bars and restaurants Fat City Blues, The Huntsman Tavern, Mitzi's on College and Red Fish, all of which seemed to open and close in quick succession.

The restaurant is now for sale with an asking price of $149,000 and monthly rent of $8,000.

In a statement posted to the restaurant's website, Alchemy owners thanked customers for their patronage and announced the "difficult decision" to close. 

But it's not all bad news.

The owners suggest a new location is coming soon and that after taking some time to unwind they'll be "starting the journey of our search for our next new home."

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

