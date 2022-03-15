You can now get souffle pancake sushi in Toronto

Toronto is now the first place in the world to get pancake sushi thanks to one of the places that brought the fluffy breakfast phenomenon to the city in the first place.

Fuwa Fuwa just launched new menu items that bring together two great things: pancakes and sushi.

It might seem like a wacky combo, but you can already get zany combinations like ramen and ice cream right now in Toronto.

The creation tops mini versions of souffle pancakes with rice and torched toppings.

Toppings available on the menu are ebi, spicy tuna, scallop, eel, smoked salmon and foie gras.

Items range in price from $10.99 for the smoked salmon to $13.99 for the foie gras. Fuwa Fuwa is also doing mini sushi bowls for around $10 with smoked salmon, spicy tuna, scallop and eel.

The pancake sushi is now available at Fuwa Fuwa's locations at 408 Bloor St. W. and 2471 Yonge St., but they're planning on slowly rolling out at their other GTA locations as well.

"We are the first in the world to introduce souffle pancake sushi. Inspired by the diversity of Toronto/Canada, we are always looking for ways to infuse classic dishes with a modern, fun twist while keeping to our vision of spreading happiness, one bite at a time," Fuwa Fuwa director of business development Benson Lau tells blogTO.

"We pride ourselves in celebrating creativity, through our innovative flavors, and diversity with every dish we serve. With pancake sushi, we are able to fuse two popular cultural dishes together in a unique Fuwa Fuwa way."

Fuwa Fuwa also has locations at Square One, STC, and in Vaughan and Mississauga. They're planning on opening more locations in Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, and even the United States and the United Kingdom.