Popular Toronto bakery permanently closing its first location

A beloved donut shop is closing the doors to one of its locations next month.

Glory Hole Doughnuts will be saying goodbye to its Parkdale location in April and will be moving to a different location.

The donut shop first opened back in 2012 and is known for its inventive flavours including maple bacon, chai latte, and toast and butter.

"Our lease is up in April and over the past couple of years, I made the decision that I was going to move it and so this is such an exciting new chapter for us. We're going to embrace the new energy that it provides and be really positive about it," owner Ashley Jacot De Boinod explains in a social media post.

"We are really sad to be leaving our beloved Parkdale. It's been an incredible 10-year ride."

Luckily for us, it's just a see you later since the shop is only moving but it has yet been announced where the new location will be.

If you want to get your sweet fix, you'll have until the end of April to visit this Parkdale favourite.

The Gerrard location has no plans on closing its doors so no need to worry as you can still get your box of a dozen.