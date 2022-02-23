Eat & Drink
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto patty fest

Toronto is getting a Jamaican patty festival this summer

Toronto is known for its Jamaican patties, with so many people trying to prove that their favourite spot is the best in the city.

With the love for patties the city has, it's not a surprise that this beloved snack should be celebrated and luckily for us, Toronto is getting a Jamaican patty festival this summer.

The York-Eglinton BIA announced today that the city will be getting a festival dedicated to delicious pastry.

Toronto Patty Fest will be held on Aug. 6, in the heart of Little Jamaica on Eglinton Avenue West, in conjunction with the Afro-Caribbean Farmers' Market.

There is no additional information about the event and vendors but an announcement is expected soon.

Jesse Milns

