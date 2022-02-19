Toronto Starbucks located in nightmare construction area permanently closing

A Starbucks in a nightmare location that's been choked by construction being closed down permanently.

The Starbucks at Eglinton and Holly has been there for a long time and has a reputation for popularity.

The area surrounding Yonge and Eglinton has been a tough one for businesses over the past several years with a lot of turnover.

"As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate our store portfolio, using various criteria to ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers," a Starbucks representative tells blogTO.

"All Starbucks partners (employees) working at that store will relocate to one of our other community locations. We look forward to serving our customers at our nearby locations."

It's true that while the Starbucks is one of the older locations in the area, there are other options for PSLs and frapps in the area.

There are other locations within just a few blocks inside a Loblaws and Minto tower, as well as at Yonge and Erskine. There are three more stores just a few blocks away from those.

The last day for the Eglinton and Holly Starbucks is Feb. 20.