Cass Avenue

Toronto restaurant and bar has permanently closed in difficult location

Another restaurant and bar in Toronto has closed down permanently, but this one was making a go of it in a particularly tough location.

Cass Avenue was located along the strip of Eglinton near Yonge that's been almost totally engulfed by construction, to the point that many businesses in the area have been affected.

It only survived in the location for around a year, first opening in 2019. Prior to that it was Four Barrel Holly's, which was run by one of the same owners as Cass and had a similar vibe.

Cass Avenue mainly dealt in bar snacks and cocktails, offering a menu of oysters, smash burgers, Korean fried cauliflower, tacos, shishitos and "cacio e pepe" popcorn. Drinks included giant goblets of gin and tonic.

The space was decorated in a pop art style of sorts with lots of bright colours and bold lighting.

Real estate developer Madison Group, located at the same address where Cass Avenue once was at 150 Eglinton Ave. E., confirms that the restaurant has permanently closed.

The group is opening up a sales office for their new developments at Yonge and Castlefield as well as Church and Richmond at the location.

The last social media post from Cass Avenue is dated around the end of January 2020.

