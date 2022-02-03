These are the rules for what you can do at bars and nightclubs in Ontario right now

Bars and nightclubs in Ontario are now able to let people back inside, which is good news because drinking out in the cold was getting old even for us Canadians.

We know what you can do at restaurants and at events and concert venues, but what exactly is and isn't allowed at this point inside bars?

Here are the rules for bars and nightclubs you need to know about right now.

What are the capacity limits at bars and nightclubs?

Bars and nightclubs are limited to 50 per cent capacity right now.

Do I need a vaccine passport with a QR code to enter bars and nightclubs?

Vaccine certification with a QR code plus proof of identification is now required for entry, and businesses have to verify it using the Verify Ontario app.

Do I have to wear a mask indoors?

Masks have to be worn indoors at all times except when eating and drinking.

Do servers have to wear masks?

Yes, all servers are required to wear masks indoors.

When is last call?

Liquor can be sold and served on licenses premises from the hours of 9 a.m. until 2 a.m.

Can I get together with a big group at the bar?

The number of people not from the same household that can be seated at the same table is currently capped at 10. More than 10 people can sit together only if they're all from the same household, or if a member from one other household lives alone or is a caregiver.

Can I stand and drink?

You have to remain seated at all times while consuming food and drink.

Am I allowed to dance at bars and nightclubs?

No, only performers or workers are allowed to dance.

Is karaoke or singing allowed?

Not yet. Only performers or workers are allowed to sing and they have to be separated from people by at least two metres or with a barrier like plexiglass.

Are DJs or bands allowed to perform?

Yes, performers are allowed to play at bars and nightclubs.

Can I play video games at bars?

Video games can be played while seated at bars where there are consoles at tables. Bars can also create a "retail" area where food and drink are not allowed where playing video games could be permitted.

Can I play pool at bars?

Yes, pool and billiards is allowed right now.

Is it still going to be fun?

Bars and nightclubs can open indoors if they operate solely as food and drink establishments without dancing. They must comply with all the rules of places where there are no dance facilities so things will be a little different. Hopefully everyone still has a good time.