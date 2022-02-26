Toronto restaurant known for its poke bowls locked out by landlord for not paying rent

A chain for poke bowls made a big splash when it first opened in Toronto, but now locations have been closing.

The most recent location of Calii Love to close down permanently at 2131 Yonge St. has a notice on the door that it's been shuttered for non-payment of rent. The location had only just opened months ago.

The chain with multiple locations was known for health-promoting bowls that included colourful poke bowls and acai bowls, as well as drinks.

The notice says the landlord at the Yonge location "elects to terminate the Lease as a result of your failure to pay rent."

Hopefully all personal property was removed from the location, as the notice dated Feb. 10 says it had to be removed within 10 days.

The location has been closed "until further notice" since Dec. 21, when they informed people that there were positive cases at the store and that all staff would undergo testing.

Calii Love is now under the new ownership of franchise partners Nirmal Patel and Aadesh Patel. Calii Love tells blogTO the closure of the Yonge and Eglinton location is part of their "pivot plan."

The 2131 Yonge St. location is located near the intersection of Yonge and Eglinton, which has been troublesome for businesses including chains during construction. Even a Starbucks just shuttered a location near there.

The original location of Calii Love that opened in Toronto in September 2016 also closed down within the past year.

Locations in Yorkville at 1235 Bay St., in Union Station, and in First Canadian Place are all listed as still being open on the Calii Love website.