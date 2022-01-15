Toronto restaurant known for its sushi has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for its excellent sushi is no more.

Skippa announced on Instagram that they are now permanently closed.

Apparently, the plan was only ever to run the restaurant for five years, and according to the closing announcement those five years are now up.

"Toronto you have been incredible to us, I cannot believe our seats were almost always full," Skippa owner Ian Robinson wrote in his announcement. "Every week I would look at the reservations with shock."

The restaurant was known for elegant tasting menus highlighting expertly made sushi, and during lockdowns Skippa experimented with bento boxes and banh mi.

Toronto businesses and chefs commented on the post wishing Robinson well and congratulating him on Skippa's run.

"Congrats to a beautiful run chef! All the best to you," wrote Il Covo owner Ryan Campbell.

"You did a great job," wrote coffee shop 135 Ossington. White Lily Diner commented with emojis of popping champagne bottles.

"Blessing to you and your team...good luck in the future," wrote Caribbean food project Young Animal. Restaurant and butcher shop Cote de Boeuf simply commented, "So good."

"Deep gratitude," wrote local roaster Subtext Coffee. "Thanks for so many meaningful and memorable meals."

"For my next chapter I'll be working on my craft and exploring parts of world I've often reached for inspiration," Robinson hinted at the end of his announcement.

"I will be moving to Fukuoka, Japan with my wife, daughter Sora," Robinson tells blogTO. "I will focus on organic farm to table cuisine."