Ontario restaurant owners charged for violently kicking out man with service dog

Two of the subjects in a heart-wrenching video out of Kitchener that was shared widely on Facebook this past November have been formally charged with assault and, in one case, uttering threats.

Pretty much anyone who saw the video in question will be pleased to learn that the two men charged are those who were captured on camera mocking, harassing and forcibly booting a disabled man and his service dog from Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener.

"Waterloo Regional Police have charged two individuals in connection to a report of an assault that occurred on November 10, 2021 at a Kitchener restaurant," reads a release issued by the police service west of Toronto on Monday.

"Police were called to the restaurant, located in the area of King Street East and Fairway Road South, at approximately 6:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance involving individuals inside a restaurant."

Our General Investigations Unit have charged two males after extensive investigation into an incident at a Kitchener restaurant.



Details here: https://t.co/OHovAbPpXj. pic.twitter.com/Qaizlw0XFp — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 10, 2022

The disturbance police describe was filmed by a Good Samaritan who sensed that something was seriously wrong at the time, and published online by a Facebook user named Jeff Roy.

"You see both owners refusing and throwing out this paying customer because they refused the service dog," wrote Roy in the caption of the video, which went viral almost immediately.

The footage shared by Roy is difficult to watch. It shows an unidentified man shouting, "leave me alone, get off of me" and "I have a license!" among other things, as two other men rough him up and ask him to leave Milton's Restaurant in Kitchener, Ontario.

A dog with a vest, the apparent reason for the dispute, can be seen in the video as the men (identified by witnesses as the establishment's owners) grab the customer, call him an idiot and repeatedly ask him to leave.

The men tell the visibly distressed customer that he is trespassing at one point, to which the customer contends that "I have done nothing wrong" and says that he will call the police.

Despite audible intervention from bystanders, the man with the service dog is eventually escorted from the building.

Whether he did in fact call police or the cops got wise to how truly effed up the situation was via social media, thanks to the video, justice was served for the unidentified man who was harassed by two men in Kitchener that day.

"After an extensive investigation, members of our General Investigation Unit have charged two males, both from Kitchener. A 53-year-old male has been charged with one count of assault and a 54-year-old male has been charged with one count of assault and one count of utter threats," announced local police on Monday, January 10, 2022.

"The Waterloo Regional Police Service would like to thank all members of the public who came forward and assisted with the investigation."